Nursery grant

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Monday, 05 November 2018
A NEW children’s centre in Benson is to receive a grant from the parish council.
Benson Little Acorns, which will cater for children up to the age of five, will be based at the youth hall in Oxford Road, the parish hall in Sunnyside and the canon’s room in St Helen’s Church from January.
The grant will go towards the cost of venue hire.
05 November 2018
More News:
Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
METAL gantries installed along the railway line ... [more]
Church in new appeal for funds after annexe costs soar
MORE donations are needed in order to complete a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say