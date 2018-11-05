Closure delayed

A CHARITY in Benson is now not likely to fold until the new year.

The Benson Community Association, which has raised funds for community groups since 1972, is to be wound up.

The ownership and trusteeship of Warwick Spinney, which is an association asset, will be transferred to the parish council.

Pete Eldridge, of the association, told a council meeting that this would require a solicitior, adding: “We probably won’t be ready until next year.”