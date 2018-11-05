Added bite

Steel rail gantries ‘should be made more attractive’
PLANS by a Benson dental practice to expand have been recommended for approval by the parish council.
Imogen Dental, which is based at a Grade II listed townhouse in High Street, has applied for permission for a single-storey rear extension and new front entrance ramp as well as changes to the internal layout.
The extension would house an extra consultation room to meet patient demand.
South Oxfordshire District Council will make a decision by November 20.
