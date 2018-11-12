Rural plan explained

RESIDENTS can find out more about the impact of development on the Oxfordshire countryside and rural communities over the next 30 years at an event in Benson.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England will be explaining the county’s joint statutory spatial plan at the parish hall on November 19 from 7pm to 9pm.

The plan is being devised by the county’s planning authorities and will set out the development framework for Oxfordshire until 2050.

CPRE Oxfordshire is hosting public events to raise awareness of the plan.

Will Hall, South Oxfordshire District Council’s representative on the plan member sub-group, will attend the Benson event.