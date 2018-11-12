Skate park and shop missing

CONCERNS have been raised about a new housing development in Benson.

Cala has been granted permission to build 241 homes on land north of Littleworth Road.

However, Benson Parish Council says that an amended application includes only a multi-use games area and not a skate park, when there are meant to be both, and a proposed shop has been excluded.

Councillor Rob Jordan said the developer should make a new application, adding: “They have tried to slip this under the radar.”

Councillor Michael Winton added: “This is back door stuff.”

The council has also asked South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to extend the consultation period on the amended application until after its next full council meeting this month.

If the request is turned down, it will hold an extraordinary meeting before then to discuss the plans.