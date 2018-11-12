Village needs new youth hall

THE floor at Benson youth hall is defective and letting in water.

The parish council was considering spending about £7,000 on repairs but is concerned there may be more serious problems with the building in Oxford Road.

Councillor Teresa McTeague, who chairs the council’s halls committee, said the floor was in a “dreadful state” and that the council had already spent a “considerable” amount on repairs.

She added: “If we get a very wet winter we’re going to have all sorts of problems. Water is soaking into the floor and it’s like a sponge.

“We need to get something done sooner rather than later.”

Cllr McTeague said Kennington Flooring had quoted £6,860 plus VAT for remedial work, which was “very reasonable”.

Asked if three quotes for the work has been sought, she said the council had been unable to get anyone else to quote.

Chairman Bill Pattison said the sub-floor was cracked and defective and the remedial work would be a waste of money as it wouldn’t solve the problem.

“Basically, it needs some sort of reinforced membrane to go down,” he said.

Cllr McTeague said: “Basically, it needs to be knocked down and started again but how long have we been talking about that?”

Cllr Pattison said he’d like the committee to begin work on plans for a new youth hall.