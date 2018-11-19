Repair moan

CONCERN has been raised about the quality of road resurfacing in Benson.

A resident complained that work carried out in Blacklands Road was not up to standard.

Parish councillor John Sharman said: “There are weeds forcing their way through in lots of places. It’s a mess.”

Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said the work had been done using micro asphalt which needed time to set. The surface would then look “decent”.