£2,200 grants

Monday, 26 November 2018
GRANTS totalling £2,200 have been awarded to community groups by Benson Parish Council.
The Millstream Centre will receive £1,550 and the Be Free Young Carers £200.
The Benson branch of the Royal British Legion, Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice and Samaritans Oxford will each receive £150.
26 November 2018
