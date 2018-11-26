Monday, 26 November 2018

Crossing safety fear

SIGNS are needed to warn drivers about a new pedestrian crossing in Benson, says the parish council.

Members are concerned about visibility for drivers approaching the crossing in Watlington Road.

Concerns about the safety of the crossing have also been raised by Mark Gray, the village’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

He said a safety audit had concluded the crossing was safe but he was not convinced and would ask again for signs to be installed.

