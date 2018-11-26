Charity carols

Church concert in memory of clarinetist and singer sells out
Monday, 26 November 2018
THE Benson Military Wives’ Choir will perform at a Christmas carol concert at Dorchester Abbey.
The event on December 9 is in aid of adoption charity Parents And Children Together.
The concert will start at 5pm with light refreshments served from 4pm.
It is free to attend but booking is essential via www.pactcharity.org/carols
