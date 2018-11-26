Nursery told to improve

A CHILDREN’S nursery has been told to improve by the education watchdog.

Spring at RAF Benson was visited by Ofsted inspector Melissa Cox on October 9.

In a report, she said: “Monitoring of staff’s practice is not fully effective in identifying exactly what staff need to do to improve the quality of their teaching.

“Plans for improvements are not sufficiently focused on identifying areas of weaker teaching or targeted at the variations in the progress children make.

“Staff do not consistently make good use of what they know about children’s development to identify accurately their next steps in learning.

“Children are not consistently provided with suitably challenging learning experiences to help them make good progress in their learning, particularly in communication and language.”

However, Ms Cox said: “Leaders act positively on the views of parents and others to make improvements that benefit the children. For example, staff have worked with parents to build a new sandpit and they have reviewed their resources in the playrooms.

“Partnerships with parents support good information sharing when children first start.

“Staff act effectively on information to support children’s individual dietary or health needs to ensure their welfare. Parents feel well informed about their child’s day.”

Ms Cox said she observed children’s play and looked at a sample of documentation, including evidence of staff’s suitability, development plans and accident and incident records.