Plans for 19 homes on paddocks refused permission

PLANS for 19 homes in Benson have been thrown out.

Victoria Land applied for outline planning permission to develop horse paddocks next to The Orchard, off Braze Lane.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee has refused consent due the potential impact on the character and location of the area.

Members also said the proposal was contrary to local and national planning policy. The application had been recommended for approval by officers despite objections by neighbours and two parish councils.

In June David Wilson Homes was granted planning permission for 240 properties on an adjacent site, which is seen as crucial to the delivery of a Benson bypass.

Benson Parish Council said the additional properties were not needed to help fund the relief road and would conflict with its neighbourhood plan, which was approved in a referendum in the summer.

It said the development would harm the landscape and cause “settlement coalescence” between Benson and Rokemarsh and it would not integrate with the village.

Berrick Salome Parish Council said the site was high quality agricultural land in open countryside and the application was “entirely speculative”. It added: “If approved, it would set a precedent for further development on fields and open spaces in Rokemarsh.”

There were 13 letters of objection from residents.

Victoria Land said the development would be of a mix of homes of between two and five bedrooms, with 40 per cent of them being “affordable”.

A design and access statement said the application was for a “sensitively designed” residential development.