Village school receives £2,300 boost from developer

BENSON Primary School has received a cash boost to help enhance its outdoor forest area.

It was awarded £2,300 by developer Cala Homes, which has been granted permission to build 241 homes on land north of Littleworth Road.

The school’s Friends group has spent the money on new equipment, games and musical instruments. The forest area is used for a range of lessons and pupils use it at lunchtimes.

Jo Whittaker, a member of the school’s Friends group, said: “We are thrilled to have received this funding from Cala’s community bursary scheme.

“The forest area has been extremely popular with pupils and this funding has allowed us to develop it and further enhance the learning and play environment. All 208 children we currently have at Benson will benefit from this funding as well as all the new families that will use the school after the Cala development is complete.”

Cala invited schools, charities and other organisations in Oxfordshire to apply for funds in support of projects which make a difference in the community.

Helen Colman, sales and marketing director (Chiltern), said: “After receiving many amazing applications for a range of worthwhile causes, we faced an incredibly tough decision when selecting the final successful groups for the community bursary.

“We are delighted to support the Friends of Benson School. The work the charity does to raise funds for the school and provide children with a fun and educational experience really stood out for us.”