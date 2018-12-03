Monday, 03 December 2018

Seasonal talk

BENSON Garden Club’s final meeting of the year will have a festive theme.

Naturalist and wildlife author Michael Leach will explain why robins are so closely associated with Christmas and reveal the pre-Christian roots of hanging mistletoe and the origins of the yule log.

The meeting will be held in the parish hall in Sunnyside on Thursday, starting at 7.45pm. Visitors are welcome.

