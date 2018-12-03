Monday, 03 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Grants open

COMMUNITY organisations in the Benson area can apply for funding from their representative on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Sue Cooper has up to £5,000 to spend from her councillor’s community grant.

Projects must benefit the community in the councillor’s ward and the total cost for capital projects must not exceed £10,000.

Applications should be made by December 17 via www.southoxon.gov.uk/
services-and-advice/
community-advice-and-support/grants-andcommunity-loans/councillor-
communitygrants

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33