Grants open

COMMUNITY organisations in the Benson area can apply for funding from their representative on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Councillor Sue Cooper has up to £5,000 to spend from her councillor’s community grant.

Projects must benefit the community in the councillor’s ward and the total cost for capital projects must not exceed £10,000.

Applications should be made by December 17 via www.southoxon.gov.uk/

services-and-advice/

community-advice-and-support/grants-andcommunity-loans/councillor-

communitygrants