Grants open

Don't be ill in the wrong place
A PATIENT was refused treatment by an NHS ... [more]
Monday, 03 December 2018
COMMUNITY organisations in the Benson area can apply for funding from their representative on South Oxfordshire District Council.
Councillor Sue Cooper has up to £5,000 to spend from her councillor’s community grant.
Projects must benefit the community in the councillor’s ward and the total cost for capital projects must not exceed £10,000.
Applications should be made by December 17 via www.southoxon.gov.uk/
services-and-advice/
community-advice-and-support/grants-andcommunity-loans/councillor-
communitygrants
03 December 2018
More News:
POLL: Have your say