New chief for base

Monday, 10 December 2018
RAF Benson has a new station commander.
Gp Capt Adam Wardrope has taken over from Gp Capt Hamish Cormack, who was in post for two years.
Gp Capt Wardrope is an experienced Chinook helicopter pilot who has been deployed many times in Iraq, Afghanistan, Northern Ireland and the Balkans.
In 2008 he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for gallantry and leadership under fire while serving in Afghanistan.
