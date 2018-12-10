Resident gifts Christmas tree to village for 20th year

A RETIRED agricultural contractor has once again gifted a Christmas tree for public display in Benson.

Peter Keable has donated a tree each year for about the last 20 because he likes the village to looked festive.

This year’s tree is a 20ft Nordmann fir and has been installed at Bob’s Corner.

It was grown locally and cut, transported and put in place by Benson Sawmills. The parish council installed white lights on the tree.

Mr Keable, who lives in High Street with his wife Janet, said: “I used to sell Christmas trees going back quite a few years.

“I thought that one would look nice in the centre of the village and so I have been donating for the last 20 years or so. It probably has got bigger and bigger over the years.

“I like Christmas as much as anybody else. With the lights on. it brightens the place up.

“Until I retired a couple of years ago I used to use my own trailer and machinery to cut down and transport the tree myself but this year I used Benson Sawmills and I would like to thank them for their help. I have lived in Benson for much of my life and I enjoy doing this sort of thing and I think it is appreciated.”

Anna Field, the parish council’s responsible financial officer, said: “Thank you to Peter for the kind donation of a tree for the village centre.

“It is now all covered in lights and looks really feative.”