New nursery

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
A NEW children’s centre will open in Benson next month.
Benson Little Acorns, which will cater for children up to the age of five, will be based at the youth hall in Oxford Road, the parish hall in Sunnyside and the canon’s room in St Helen’s Church.
17 December 2018
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
