Monday, 17 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

House fight

PLANS for a new house in Benson have been opposed by the parish council.

Jonathon Morton wants to build a three-bedroom detached property in Newton Way.

The council objected on the grounds of overdevelopment, inadequate parking, inadequate and unclear plans and failure to comply with the Benson neighbourhood plan’s design principles.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by December 21.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33