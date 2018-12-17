House fight

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
PLANS for a new house in Benson have been opposed by the parish council.
Jonathon Morton wants to build a three-bedroom detached property in Newton Way.
The council objected on the grounds of overdevelopment, inadequate parking, inadequate and unclear plans and failure to comply with the Benson neighbourhood plan’s design principles.
South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision by December 21.
