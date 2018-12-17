Parking bay could be lost

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
A PARKING space in a Benson street could vanish to make way for a dropped kerb and hatching.
The move by the parish council would provide better access to the parish hall in Sunnyside for disabled people using the Watlington Road crossing.
Councillor Dave Olley objected, saying: “People in a mobility scooter can follow the pavements round. You can ill afford to lose a parking space.
“If you’re in a mobility scooter it takes you about one and a half minutes.”
A decision on the issue was deferred to another meeting to see if there is a better alternative location.
