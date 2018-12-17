Expensive relocation

A PIECE of children’s play equipment in Benson may have to be moved after a neighbour complained they were overlooked.

The parish council is considering relocating the Anthill climber in Green Close, which would cost more than £2,000. A new site has not been identified.

Councillors are concerned about the cost.

Speaking at a council meeting, Councillor Teresa McTeague said: “It’s a hell of a lot of money to pick something up and move it.

“I think we need to look very carefully if that’s a good way of spending £2,000.

“I would also like to know where it’s going to go.”

Councillor Philip Murray said “It’s a huge amount of money. In essence we’re faced with a position where he’s insisting we move it.”

Chairman Bill Pattison said he wasn’t sure the council could afford that much.

The council agreed to defer a decision to another meeting.