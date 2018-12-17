Expensive relocation

Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
Monday, 17 December 2018
A PIECE of children’s play equipment in Benson may have to be moved after a neighbour complained they were overlooked.
The parish council is considering relocating the Anthill climber in Green Close, which would cost more than £2,000. A new site has not been identified.
Councillors are concerned about the cost.
Speaking at a council meeting, Councillor Teresa McTeague said: “It’s a hell of a lot of money to pick something up and move it.
“I think we need to look very carefully if that’s a good way of spending £2,000.
“I would also like to know where it’s going to go.”
Councillor Philip Murray said “It’s a huge amount of money. In essence we’re faced with a position where he’s insisting we move it.”
Chairman Bill Pattison said he wasn’t sure the council could afford that much.
The council agreed to defer a decision to another meeting.
17 December 2018
