Couple want to rebuild home in flood-prone road
A COUPLE from Wargrave want to rebuild their home ... [more]
Monday, 17 December 2018
A HEDGE is to be laid at the parish hall car park in Sunnyside, Benson.
The parish council agreed to spend up to £2,400 plus VAT for 120m of planting.
17 December 2018
Villagers mark start of Christmas season three times in one day
THREE Christmas celebrations were held in Goring ... [more]
Volunteers clear leaves from churchyard in the rain
MORE than 20 volunteers braved the rain to clear ... [more]
