Monday, 24 December 2018

Christmas cheer from housebuilder

MORE than 50 locals turned out for an evening of festive fun as CALA Homes turned on the Christmas lights at its Hopefield Grange development in Littleworth Road, Benson.

They were entertained by carol quartet Euphony Voices and served hot drinks, cookies and mince pies.

A raffle with a prize of a Fortnum & Mason hamper raised more than £150 which will be donated to Aspire Oxford’s Christmas homelessness appeal No Place Like Home.

