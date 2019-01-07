School wins £100 for Christmas play

RAF Benson Community Primary School reached the semi-finals of a national competition to find the UK’s best primary school Christmas play.

The school was awarded £100 by Virgin TV and commended for its creative and imaginative festive play.

It was one of 24 UK primary schools in the running to have its festive production filmed and shared with four million Virgin TV customers at Christmas.

The children impressed a panel of judges with their play based on The Nutcracker.

Cath Wales, lead music teacher at the school, said: “We were so proud to become semi-finalists. The children worked extra hard on their play. It gave us some real Christmas magic and excitement.”