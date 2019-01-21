Dentist grows

Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Monday, 21 January 2019
PLANS by a Benson dental practice to expand have been approved.
Imogen Dental in High Street is to create a single-storey rear extension for a new consultation room and a new front entrance ramp as well as making changes to the internal layout.
21 January 2019
More News:
Finally, rowers move into new £350,000 boathouse
GORING Gap Boat Club has moved into its new £350,... [more]
Residents offered prepared response to development plan
CAMPAIGNERS are offering a prepared response to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say