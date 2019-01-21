New pedestrian crossing needed at main road junction

A CROSSING on a busy road in Benson could be improved.

There is currently an island on the A4074 near the junction with Church Road but this is not thought to be safe enough with the expected increase in traffic caused by new housing developments.

Benson Parish Council is to ask Oxfordshire District Council, the highways authority, for action following an investigation carried out by the members of the village’s neighbourhood plan delivery group.

A puffin crossing would cost more than £100,000, a toucan crossing would be between £52,000 to £63,000, a zebra crossing from £19,000 to £30,000 and a split zebra crossing would be £35,000.

These figures do not include associated roadworks and the bus pull-ins on either side of the road near the crossing would also have to be upgraded.

Dave Rushton, a member of the group, said it had conducted four pedestrian surveys and found there was a clear need for action.

Councillor Teresa McTeague said: “We definitely need to do something because that whole area is a mess. I have grave concerns about the visibility of people turning into Church Road and to Preston Crowmarsh. I have concerns about getting into the bus stop.”

Councillor Philip Murray said he was “shocked” by the number of cars using that stretch of road. He added: “It took me nearly three minutes to find a gap at peak time and that’s with two-thirds of the projected traffic we’ll have in a few years’ time.”