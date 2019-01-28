Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New nursery

A NEW children’s centre has opened in Benson.

Benson Little Acorns, which caters for youngsters up to the age of five, operates four days a week from the parish hall in Sunnyside and the youth hall in Oxford Road.

It may also use the canon’s room in St Helen’s Church.

Benson Parish Council has agreed to waive the cost of hire charges for use of the youth hall on Monday mornings for up to 40 weeks a year up to a maximum of £550.

The centre is currently being funded by Oxfordshire County Council.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33