New nursery

Monday, 28 January 2019
A NEW children’s centre has opened in Benson.
Benson Little Acorns, which caters for youngsters up to the age of five, operates four days a week from the parish hall in Sunnyside and the youth hall in Oxford Road.
It may also use the canon’s room in St Helen’s Church.
Benson Parish Council has agreed to waive the cost of hire charges for use of the youth hall on Monday mornings for up to 40 weeks a year up to a maximum of £550.
The centre is currently being funded by Oxfordshire County Council.
