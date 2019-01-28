Costly move

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Monday, 28 January 2019
BENSON Parish Council will pay up to £2,004 plus VAT to relocate a piece of children’s play equipment.
The Anthill climber in Green Close will be moved to a location to be chosen by the council’s recreation and lands committee.
It follows complaints by a resident that their home was overlooked by children on the equipment.
28 January 2019
More News:
Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Chris the runaway rhea back in field... for now
A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris that disrupted ... [more]
Veteran ‘honoured’ to have portrait on public display
A SECOND World War veteran says he is honoured to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say