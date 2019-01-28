Monday, 28 January 2019

Costly move

BENSON Parish Council will pay up to £2,004 plus VAT to relocate a piece of children’s play equipment.

The Anthill climber in Green Close will be moved to a location to be chosen by the council’s recreation and lands committee.

It follows complaints by a resident that their home was overlooked by children on the equipment.

