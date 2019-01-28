Leader quits

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Monday, 28 January 2019
THE leader of Benson Youth Club has resigned after 14 years.
Geoff Stock had been an employee since 2004 and held the role voluntarily before that.
Parish councillors expressed their thanks and appreciation for his work in supporting the village’s young people over the years.
28 January 2019
More News:
Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
A DEVELOPER planning to build 130 new homes in ... [more]
Chris the runaway rhea back in field... for now
A RUNAWAY rhea called Chris that disrupted ... [more]
Veteran ‘honoured’ to have portrait on public display
A SECOND World War veteran says he is honoured to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say