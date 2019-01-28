Monday, 28 January 2019

Truck appeal

A HOUSE in Littleworth Road, Benson, was broken into on Friday, January 11.

Police said burglars got in through a living room window between 3.15pm and midnight but nothing was stolen.

They are appealing for information about a blue Subaru pick-up truck with the registration J***NJT that could have been involved. Call police on 101, quoting reference number 43190011491.

