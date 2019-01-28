Short service

Developer pledges to help deliver town’s new bypass
Monday, 28 January 2019
A BENSON parish councillor has resigned after less than a year.
Claire Robinson, who joined the council in March, said she had too many other commitments.
The council will not co-opt a replacement as there are elections in May anyway.
28 January 2019
