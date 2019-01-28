Garden talk

TERRY WALTON will give a talk about allotment gardening at a meeting of Benson Garden Club in the parish hall in Sunnyside on February 7, starting at 7.45pm.

Mr Walton, from the Rhonda Valley, appears regularly on Jeremy Vine’s Radio 2 show.

Visitors are welcome. For more information about the club, visit https://benson

gardeningclub.weebly.com