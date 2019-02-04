Monday, 04 February 2019

Base award

RAF Benson has been given an award.

The Firmin Sword of Peace for 2017 was presented to the base by Air Marshal Mike Wigston for its help during Operation Ruman.

In September 2017, the Joint Helicopter Force 3 Headquarters and the Puma Force deployed from RAF Benson to support relief efforts in the Caribbean after the area was devastated by hurricanes. 

