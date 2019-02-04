Work agreed

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Monday, 04 February 2019
CASTLE Square in Benson is to be resurfaced in August.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has agreed to carry out the work despite the parish council refusing to contribute £17,000 in October 2017.
04 February 2019
