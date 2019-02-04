Too much absence, says head

BENSON Primary School has a higher percentage of absence than similar schools, according to the headteacher.

Helen Crolla says that at this time of year illness can be prevalent and children need to recover at home, especially if they have experienced sickness or diarrhoea.

However, the school is now seeing an increasing number of pupils being absent for holidays or routine appointments or arriving after the register has closed.

Writing in the school newsletter, Mrs Crolla says: “The result of this is that the school now has a higher percentage of absence than similar schools — 4.70 per cent absence compared with 3.54 per cent at similar schools nationally.”

Mrs Crolla asks parents to ensure routine medical appointments are made out of school time and to provide written details of any hospital appointments.

She also says parents should refrain from booking holidays during term time.