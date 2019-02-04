Monday, 04 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Too much absence, says head

BENSON Primary School has a higher percentage of absence than similar schools, according to the headteacher.

Helen Crolla says that at this time of year illness can be prevalent and children need to recover at home, especially if they have experienced sickness or diarrhoea.

However, the school is now seeing an increasing number of pupils being absent for holidays or routine appointments or arriving after the register has closed.

Writing in the school newsletter, Mrs Crolla says: “The result of this is that the school now has a higher percentage of absence than similar schools — 4.70 per cent absence compared with 3.54 per cent at similar schools nationally.”

Mrs Crolla asks parents to ensure routine medical appointments are made out of school time and to provide written details of any hospital appointments.

She also says parents should refrain from booking holidays during term time.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33