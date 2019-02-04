Monday, 04 February 2019

Family quiz

A FAMILY quiz will be held at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside next Friday (February 8) at 6pm.

There will be prizes to be won as well as food and a licensed bar. All ages are welcome.

Tickets cost £3.50 each and are available from Chiltern Produce & Florist in the village or by emailing fobsbenson@gmail.com

The proceeds will go to the Friends of Benson School.

