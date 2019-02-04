First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
Monday, 04 February 2019
A FAMILY quiz will be held at Benson parish hall in Sunnyside next Friday (February 8) at 6pm.
There will be prizes to be won as well as food and a licensed bar. All ages are welcome.
Tickets cost £3.50 each and are available from Chiltern Produce & Florist in the village or by emailing fobsbenson@gmail.com
The proceeds will go to the Friends of Benson School.
