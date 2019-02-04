Speeder fined

First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
A MAN from Benson has been fined almost £400 for speeding.
Jack McKnight, 21, of Offas Close, was caught speeding in a 40mph zone in Berkshire on August 7.
He was fined £395 and ordered to pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £39. He also received three penalty points on his licence.
First floor of old antiques shop to be turned into flat
PART of a former antiques shop in Wargrave is to ... [more]
Village in national final of Britain in Bloom contest
GORING is vying to be crowned one of the most ... [more]
Socialist candidate elected to UK Youth Parliament
A PUPIL at Piggott School in Wargrave has been ... [more]
Council agrees deal to turn field into recreation ground
A FIELD in Sonning Common which is to become a ... [more]
