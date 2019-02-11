Safety move

A GIRLS’ football coaching course run by the ... [more]
Wednesday, 13 February 2019
ROAD markings may be installed to warn drivers of a new crossing in Watlington Road, Benson.
Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is considering the move after parish councillors and residents raised concern about visibility for drivers approaching the zebra crossing, which replaced an island.
Elizabeth Leppard, of High Street, said drivers did not always stop at the crossing.
11 February 2019
