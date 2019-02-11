Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safety move

ROAD markings may be installed to warn drivers of a new crossing in Watlington Road, Benson.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is considering the move after parish councillors and residents raised concern about visibility for drivers approaching the zebra crossing, which replaced an island.

Elizabeth Leppard, of High Street, said drivers did not always stop at the crossing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33