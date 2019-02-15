RAF squadron receives new standard from Prince

PRINCE Michael of Kent presented a new standard to a helicopter unit based at RAF Benson.

A ceremony took place in the Puma Force hangar where 230 Squadron’s existing standard was laid to rest and the new one was consecrated.

More than 70 squadron personnel, accompanied by the Queen’s Colour Squadron Band from RAF Halton, paraded the current standard into the hangar for the final time before RAF chaplain-in-chief, Air Vice-Marshal John Ellis, consecrated the new one.

The parade was commanded by the officer commanding 230 Squadron, Wg Cdr Brad Hewitt.

Prince Michael, who is RAF Benson’s honorary air marshal, praised the “distinguished history” of the squadron, including the ongoing operations in Afghanistan. The squadron reached its centenary in August.

The new standard, which is made of fine silk, shows the squadron badge and is emblazoned with the battle honours awarded since its formation in 1918.

Gp Capt Adam Wardrope, station commander, said: “As someone who has commanded a squadron in the past, I know that the squadron standard is something that instils a real sense of pride.

“From its history as something that soldiers followed into battle to its current place as a ceremonial centre piece, the standard has a fine tradition, much like that of 230 Squadron.”