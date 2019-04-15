Wednesday, 17 April 2019

Land lease terminated

A MAN has had his tenancy on land owned by Benson Parish Council terminated.

His lease of the Cuckoo Pen, which is by the village allotments off St Helen’s Avenue, expired on March 21.

The council says it may need the land due to hundreds of new homes being built in the village, which could increase demand for allotments.

A meeting of the council earlier this year heard the land was not being properly looked after and since then giant hogweed has been found to be growing there.

