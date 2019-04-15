Store sale

Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A FORMER greengrocer’s shop in Benson could be bought by the parish council.
Chiltern Produce and Florist in High Street closed on February 2.
Residents have asked the council to buy the building and turn it into a community-owned store.
The purchase would cost £370,000.
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say