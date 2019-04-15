Road closures

Wednesday, 17 April 2019

A SECTION of the A4130 between Crowmarsh Hill and Gangsdown Hill will be shut from 9.30am to 3.30pm from June 17 to 19.

The Elmbridge roundabout in Benson will be closed from 8pm on Tuesday, May 7 until 6am the next day for resurfacing work.

