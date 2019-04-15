Milkman memorial

A NEW community building in Benson could be named after the village’s former milkman.

Dennis Bloomfield, who lived in Crown Lane, left £50,000 to the parish council as well as various amounts to clubs and societies when he died in the late Eighties.

Council chairman Bill Pattison has suggested putting the money towards the building being constructed by Cala Homes at its development north of Littleworth Road.

He suggested calling it the Dennis Bloomfield Hall.

Councillor Dave Olley said there was no existing memorial to Mr Bloomfield, who delivered milk in the village for around 50 years.

He said: “This parish council has been asked to name roads and various other bits and pieces over the years and we have always declined.

“This would be a nice way of saying ‘thank you very much for the £50,000’.”

The community building will cost almost £300,000 but Cala says it will underwrite most of the cost so the council only has to contribute £50,000. An earlier proposal would have cost the council up to £150,000.