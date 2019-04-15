Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Wednesday, 17 April 2019
A PUDDING and games night will be held at St Helen’s Church in Benson on Saturday, April 27 from 7pm.
Participants are asked to bring a pudding and any game that can be played indoors.
If you are interested, call Chris on 07792 070343 or email Emma at events@
sthelensbenson.org.uk
15 April 2019
More News:
Singers raise £700 for charities with fun rehearsal
A SINGING group in Sonning Common performed ... [more]
Children rewarded with chocolate after Easter egg hunt
MORE than 100 children took part in an Easter egg ... [more]
Drunk-driver jailed for smash that killed former footballer
A MAN has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years ... [more]
POLL: Have your say