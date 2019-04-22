School dog

Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Monday, 22 April 2019
A LABRADOR called Nero is to help pupils at Benson Primary School.
It is one of a number of Oxfordshire schools to have a visiting dog to help with mental health programmes or reading.
Nero, who is nine months old, will visit the Oxford Road school on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next few months.
Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “He is proving to be intelligent while displaying a loving temperament. He has undergone basic puppy training.”
22 April 2019
More News:
Referendum on housing blueprint expected in July
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan ... [more]
Singer’s fans reject offer of party space
FANS of George Michael are to celebrate his life ... [more]
Teenager receives scouting’s highest possible award
A SCOUT from Wargrave has been received the ... [more]
Volunteers collect waste around village including bin!
ALMOST 70 people took part in a litter pick in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say