School dog

A LABRADOR called Nero is to help pupils at Benson Primary School.

It is one of a number of Oxfordshire schools to have a visiting dog to help with mental health programmes or reading.

Nero, who is nine months old, will visit the Oxford Road school on Tuesdays and Thursdays over the next few months.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “He is proving to be intelligent while displaying a loving temperament. He has undergone basic puppy training.”