School to take more children

THE number of children joining Benson Primary School is to rise by up to 50 per cent from September.

The Oxford Road school says that demand for places has risen sharply and it has the capacity to accept more children.

Oxfordshire County Council, the education authority, has agreed that the reception intake for the next academic year will be up to 45 pupils. Last year it was 30.

Headteacher Helen Crolla said: “The reasons for this are varied but essentially the number of families requesting a place at the school has risen sharply.

“The school also has a spare classroom so in terms of space there is capacity.

“Financially, the school will be able to employ an additional foundation stage teacher so that our youngest children can be taught in two smaller classes.

“I am pleased that we are able to serve the community in this way and respond to an increasing demand for places from local families. The remaining year groups will continue as they are.”

Earlier this year, plans to expand the school were approved despite widespread objections. A block of three classrooms will be built on part of the playing field ready for use by the start of the academic year in September next year.

The new building and a hard play area will take up a quarter of the field, which is in the Benson conservation area.

The school says more space is needed to meet the extra demand for places caused by hundreds of new homes being built and that another three classrooms may be needed by 2024.