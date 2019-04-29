Meet the Candidates: Sue Cooper

Sue Cooper* (Lib)

I WAS delighted to be re-elected to South Oxfordshire District Council in the by-election last June, having previously represented the old Benson and Ewelme Ward from 1991 to 2011.

During that time, I was chairman of the council, leader of the Liberal Democrat Group and cabinet member for economic development. I introduced the first recycling scheme (green boxes) in South Oxfordshire and was chair of the Oxfordshire Waste Management Partnership for several years.

I helped to deliver the Ewelme to Benson footpath, the basketball court and the relevelling of Benson School playing field (now sadly, to be dug up by the Oxfordshire County Council Tories for more classrooms).

If re-elected, I would continue to take a strong interest in the design, location and sustainability of our new housing, including affordable housing for local people, which must be delivered faster than the Tory administration managed. We must also secure more safe footpaths and cycle paths and other facilities, which our villages need to cope with more houses.

I believe that we need a strong Liberal Democrat presence on the council to work with others for the good of all South Oxfordshire residents and to protect the environment. The Tories are seriously split and have been running down reserves to appear efficient.