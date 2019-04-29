Meet the Candidates: Felix Bloomfield

Felix Bloomfield* (Con)

I WAS born with politics and public duty in my blood. My great grandfather was president of the National Farmers Union, my grandfather was a county councillor and my grandmother devoted 20 years to Benson Parish Council.

I have been a councillor for nearly 30 years, serving on South Oxfordshire District Council for the last 20 years, and was the youngest ever chairman of the council. Before joining the district council I served on Ewelme Parish Council. I am currently deputy leader of the district council.

Away from politics, I am a photo-journalist and am a familiar face in the world of motorsport and live music.

South Oxfordshire is my home, I care passionately about it and I’m committed to keeping it one of the best places to live, work and visit in the country. I will continue to work hard to keep our share of taxes low without cutting essential services, provide more affordable housing, support the armed forces, including those based at RAF Benson, and support key and local infrastructure projects such as the Benson “edge road”.

I will continue to help maintain our unrivalled recycling rates. I support the Climate Emergency campaign and look forward to working with government on climate change strategies.