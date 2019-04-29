Meet the Candidates: Steve Beatty

Steve Beatty (UKIP)

I HAVE lived in the area since 1990. I have a young family at Crowmarsh pre-school.

I founded a successful local business which celebrates its 30th anniversary next year and employs more than 65 people, mainly locals.

I am a founding member of Crowmarsh Residents’ Association Group and have fought all unwanted development in Crowmarsh, representing the association and speaking on behalf of the village at planning committee meetings.

I joined Wallingford Town Council and am about to begin my third term. I currently hold the position of chairman of the tourism and economic development committee.

Local elections are about local issues and local policies. UKIP councillors put the needs of their constituents first. UKIP believes in keeping council tax as low as possible while protecting essential services.

UKIP wants to protect green spaces by encouraging building new homes and business development on brownfield sites.

UKIP councillors will work to reduce taxes and costs on businesses to help stimulate the local economy. UKIP wants to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to function and employ local people.

UKIP would improve road maintenance, mending potholes, and upgrade public transport, especially maintaining bus routes.