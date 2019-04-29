Monday, 29 April 2019

Recycling plea

A WOMAN from Benson has asked for asssurances on the future of Oakley Wood recycling centre.

Former parish councillor Elizabeth Leppard, of High Street, told the village’s annual parish meeting that it was a “great asset”.

Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the centre, was considering shutting it in 2015 to save money but instead decided to keep it open and make it more cost-effective.

