Recycling plea

Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for
Monday, 29 April 2019
A WOMAN from Benson has asked for asssurances on the future of Oakley Wood recycling centre.
Former parish councillor Elizabeth Leppard, of High Street, told the village’s annual parish meeting that it was a “great asset”.
Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the centre, was considering shutting it in 2015 to save money but instead decided to keep it open and make it more cost-effective.
29 April 2019
FOUR women from Wargrave raised about £400 for
